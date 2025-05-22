SZA Defends Megan Thee Stallion From Rampant "Bullying" After Tory Lanez's Latest Claims

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: SZA performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Tory Lanez's legal team held a press conference, last week, to continue to proclaim his innocence in shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

SZA has come to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez's legal team held a press conference claiming to have new evidence in the 2020 shooting that led to him serving a 10-year sentence behind bars. Commenting on a post breaking down the problems with Lanez's argument, SZA called out users on social media who have been bullying Megan.

“The density!!!!!" she wrote, as caught by HipHopDX. "I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault??! Like out loud where other ppl can see you?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD?”

Other fans in the comments section have been loving SZA's response. "Please speak on it sis! The intelligence bar has dropped to HELL and bullying is the new pink," one fan replied. Another user wrote: "Thank you so much for standing up for Meg when it seems like nobody else is. Let me go cop that vinyl lol."

At Lanez's aforementioned press conference, his legal team claimed Kelsey Harris' bodyguard confirmed that he allegedly overheard her admit to shooting Megan instead of Tory. A jury found Lanez guilty of shooting Megan following his trial in 2022.

SZA Megan Thee Stallion

SZA isn't the only person to defend Megan Thee Stallion in recent days. During an episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God agreed that the situation is frustrating.

He explained: "I can understand Megan's frustration though because as I said, I think it's strange that a court case happened, due process, all the evidence that was presented in court, weeks and weeks of testimony and evidence, and all that goes out the window because the driver allegedly overheard Kelsey say something. That only makes sense on the internet. I just ask a simple question: 'Why would Tory protect Kelsey?' And if everybody's gonna say, 'Oh, because he doesn't wanna snitch,' okay cool. Why would Megan protect Kelsey? … I get it."

