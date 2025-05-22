SZA has come to the defense of Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez's legal team held a press conference claiming to have new evidence in the 2020 shooting that led to him serving a 10-year sentence behind bars. Commenting on a post breaking down the problems with Lanez's argument, SZA called out users on social media who have been bullying Megan.

“The density!!!!!" she wrote, as caught by HipHopDX. "I’m actually SO shocked at the amount of ppl fully comfortable bullying a woman that’s proven to be a victim of assault??! Like out loud where other ppl can see you?? Lmao u finna be stupid OUTLOUD?”

Other fans in the comments section have been loving SZA's response. "Please speak on it sis! The intelligence bar has dropped to HELL and bullying is the new pink," one fan replied. Another user wrote: "Thank you so much for standing up for Meg when it seems like nobody else is. Let me go cop that vinyl lol."

At Lanez's aforementioned press conference, his legal team claimed Kelsey Harris' bodyguard confirmed that he allegedly overheard her admit to shooting Megan instead of Tory. A jury found Lanez guilty of shooting Megan following his trial in 2022.

SZA isn't the only person to defend Megan Thee Stallion in recent days. During an episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God agreed that the situation is frustrating.