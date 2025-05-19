Congresswoman Demands Tory Lanez's Freedom In Scathing Message To California Governor

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Congresswoman Tory Lanez Freedom California Governor Hip Hop News
Tory Lanez performs on the Rio Bravo Stage Saturday at Neon Desert Music Festival. 28 Neon Desert Music Festival El Paso. © Mark Lambie / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Representative Anna Paulina Luna alleged to Gavin Newsom that Tory Lanez is behind bars due to "flawed evidence" and "prosecutorial bias."

Tory Lanez is receiving a lot of support from the hip-hop world after his harrowing prison stabbing, which he's fortunately recovering well from. Some fans hope he continues this path while behind Californian bars, whereas others are calling for his outright freedom.

This group believes the Brampton artist's legal team, who recently claimed there's new evidence clearing his name in the Megan Thee Stallion case. Also, this hinges on Kelsey Harris' bodyguard and driver, who claims she was the one who shot Meg.

But this case also extended into the political word, sparking a congresswoman's fiery message to California's governor on Twitter. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Republican Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna demanded to Gavin Newsom that he give the incarcerated rapper and singer a pardon.

"I am calling on Gov. Newsom @CAgovernor to review Tory Lanez's case and issue a pardon," Representative Luna wrote. "His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind – not driven by headlines. Free Tory Lanez."

We will see whether or not this political conversation goes any deeper. Within the world of hip-hop, this has been such a persistent issue and debate that seeing it cross over into other media is quite striking.

Read More: Drake Posts Tory Lanez Petition Demanding His Freedom

Tori Brixx Tory Lanez

But not all of the recent drama involving the Canadian spitter has to do with his jail time. Recently, Tori Brixx called Tory Lanez out for allegedly pestering her with prison phone calls.

However, she later claimed she wasn't the one who made these accusatory Instagram Story posts. Brixx's fiancé Rich The Kid later took to the social media platform with a vague message about accountability.

"I been in the wrong," he wrote. "Tori has been more than a great woman to me, I've messed up before and take full accountability. She is a [sic] outstanding mother and great person. St8up [sic]."

As such, this is all very unclear, so take every allegation from each side with a grain of salt. Yet understandably, it's not the biggest Tory Lanez debate online right now. We will see if his legal situation changes in the near future.

Read More: Kanye West Wants To Help Tory Lanez Get Out Of Prison After Jail Stabbing

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Tori Brixx Tory Lanez Prison Phone Calls Hip Hop News Music Tori Brixx Blasts Tory Lanez For Allegedly Pestering Her With Prison Phone Calls 2.0K
Rich The Kid Fiancee Tori Brixx Tory Lanez Posts Hip Hop News Gossip Rich The Kid Responds To His Fiancée Tori Brixx Claiming She Didn't Make Tory Lanez Posts 2.5K
2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic Politics Adin Ross Wants To Ask Donald Trump To Pardon Tory Lanez 2.3K
Rich The Kid Accountability Tori Brixx Tory Lanez Gossip News Gossip Rich The Kid Takes “Full Accountability” Amid Tori Brixx’s Viral Tory Lanez Drama 5.6K