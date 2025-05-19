Tory Lanez is receiving a lot of support from the hip-hop world after his harrowing prison stabbing, which he's fortunately recovering well from. Some fans hope he continues this path while behind Californian bars, whereas others are calling for his outright freedom.

This group believes the Brampton artist's legal team, who recently claimed there's new evidence clearing his name in the Megan Thee Stallion case. Also, this hinges on Kelsey Harris' bodyguard and driver, who claims she was the one who shot Meg.

But this case also extended into the political word, sparking a congresswoman's fiery message to California's governor on Twitter. As caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, Republican Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna demanded to Gavin Newsom that he give the incarcerated rapper and singer a pardon.

"I am calling on Gov. Newsom @CAgovernor to review Tory Lanez's case and issue a pardon," Representative Luna wrote. "His 10-year sentence was based on flawed evidence, political pressure, and prosecutorial bias. Justice must be blind – not driven by headlines. Free Tory Lanez."

We will see whether or not this political conversation goes any deeper. Within the world of hip-hop, this has been such a persistent issue and debate that seeing it cross over into other media is quite striking.

Tori Brixx Tory Lanez

But not all of the recent drama involving the Canadian spitter has to do with his jail time. Recently, Tori Brixx called Tory Lanez out for allegedly pestering her with prison phone calls.

However, she later claimed she wasn't the one who made these accusatory Instagram Story posts. Brixx's fiancé Rich The Kid later took to the social media platform with a vague message about accountability.

"I been in the wrong," he wrote. "Tori has been more than a great woman to me, I've messed up before and take full accountability. She is a [sic] outstanding mother and great person. St8up [sic]."

As such, this is all very unclear, so take every allegation from each side with a grain of salt. Yet understandably, it's not the biggest Tory Lanez debate online right now. We will see if his legal situation changes in the near future.