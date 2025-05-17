During a recent episode of Jason Lee's podcast, he shared a series of text messages he allegedly exchanged with Tory Lanez. In the messages, the Canadian performer reportedly told Lee that he's “preparing to physically come home this year," but didn't mention any specific dates. He also allegedly told Lee that he's always known he's innocent. In response, Lee asked why he reportedly admitted to something he didn't do.

“It’s honestly a bunch of suppressed evidence that was kept away from me during trial. Like, through trial they keep saying it was inconclusive on the gun DNA, but I always knew I never touched the gun, so I asked my lawyer to retest it. And sure enough… I was a 102% excluded completely, from everything just like I said," Lanez allegedly wrote back, per The Shade Room.

“I never said nothing and ate the ten years for them to live. Crazy place we live in," he allegedly added. “I took the rap for Kelsey, never wanted her to go to jail and I never wanted Megan to get hurt or anything, so in me stopping her from getting shot I got the raw deal. Crazy how life works and to think they made me the poster boy for the un-protection of Black women. When in all honesty I protected two Black women."

Tory Lanez Stabbed

News of Lanez's alleged text exchange with Lee comes just a few days after it was reported that the "Say It" artist was stabbed 14 times behind bars. His team told TMZ earlier this week that he's recovering well considering the circumstances.

Lanez was stabbed in the back, torso, head, and face. He suffered two collapsed lungs as a result of the attack. The fellow inmate allegedly responsible for the stabbing was quickly identified as Santino Casio. Casio is currently serving a life sentence for murder, attempted murder, and more.