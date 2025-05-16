Kanye West Wants To Help Tory Lanez Get Out Of Prison After Jail Stabbing

Kanye West's supportive message to Top5 comes as Tory Lanez's legal team is alleging new evidence in his case will clear his name.

Kanye West is infamous for fanning the flames of controversy, so of course he has a strong perspective on the Tory Lanez case. This situation recently saw some huge updates, namely his stabbing in prison and alleged new evidence regarding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting controversy.

With this in mind, Ye wants to do what he can to advocate for the Brampton artist's freedom. Fellow Canadian rapper Top5 posted a screenshot of some text messages with Yeezy to his Instagram Story, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter.

"What can I do about Tory?" Kanye West asked concerning Tory Lanez. Top replied with a passionate answer.

"The petition is at 124k signatures," he expressed. "We need you post [sic] Tory lanez petition for his release. The man is goign through a lot. He's on his deathbed. He got stabbed 14 times his lungs collapsed. This will tweet [sic] will help a black innocent man see his kids again." "I had enough. We need Tory outttt," the Toronto MC captioned his IG Story.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

For those unaware, this follows a few other controversies as of late. For example, Tory Lanez's legal team alleged there's new evidence proving his supposed innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times," lawyer Walter Roberts claimed. "Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched that gun. He never even fired the gun ... This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting, two men break up the fight, one man grab the other one’s arm, gunshots came from the passenger side."

Lanez's attorneys have yet to file these claims in the appellate case, so we'll see in the future if it ends up impacting legal proceedings. For now, they are allegations to the public that will change a lot of discussion. With more famous faces like Kanye West chiming in, we're sure this controversy will persist while fans scrutinize arguments.

