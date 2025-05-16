With this in mind, Ye wants to do what he can to advocate for the Brampton artist's freedom. Fellow Canadian rapper Top5 posted a screenshot of some text messages with Yeezy to his Instagram Story, as caught by Akademiks TV on Twitter.

"What can I do about Tory?" Kanye West asked concerning Tory Lanez. Top replied with a passionate answer.

"The petition is at 124k signatures," he expressed. "We need you post [sic] Tory lanez petition for his release. The man is goign through a lot. He's on his deathbed. He got stabbed 14 times his lungs collapsed. This will tweet [sic] will help a black innocent man see his kids again." "I had enough. We need Tory outttt," the Toronto MC captioned his IG Story.

Tory Lanez Stabbed

For those unaware, this follows a few other controversies as of late. For example, Tory Lanez's legal team alleged there's new evidence proving his supposed innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times," lawyer Walter Roberts claimed. "Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched that gun. He never even fired the gun ... This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting, two men break up the fight, one man grab the other one’s arm, gunshots came from the passenger side."