Kanye West & Tory Lanez Prayed Together Over The Phone, Ye Claims In Rant

Before Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December of last year, his case was already one of the biggest of the decade so far. Whether it was for the high-profile nature of both sides or the back-and-forth accusations over tampered evidence, bias, and more, it was a firestorm to witness. It also prompted many folks in similarly "canceled" situations to side with the Canadian artist, and there is no one more firmly in that category than Kanye West. During a recent and wild rant at the listening event for his Ty Dolla $ign collab album Vultures in Las Vegas, he mentioned Tory at one point and how they linked.

"A lot of people have s**t to say about my Jewish comments," Kanye West exclaimed. "But ain't nobody in this motherf***ing room, and none of y'all entertainer n***as, ever said nothing when I was praying to see my kids. One of the last things, uh... What's my n***a that got locked up for the Megan Thee Stallion s**t? Okay, look, so Tory Lanez, we used to have prayers on the phone together. And I prayed that day– and y'all saw that s**t. When I couldn't see Chicago, too.

Kanye West Speaks On Tory Lanez: Watch

"All y'all n***as on Instagram got some s**t to say," Kanye West continued. "Y'all n***as saw that s**t. Don't tell me about my f***ing political opinion. I made more money to show you that money ain't nothing. It's our money, n***a! It's our country, n***a, it's how they stole it from us!" Of course, it's unclear from this rant when Ye and Tory actually linked up to pray over the phone. Since it was over the phone, though, we'd safely bet that this was once the latter was in prison.

Meanwhile, the Chicago rapper's rant also targeted Nicki Minaj for not clearing the song "New Body" for this upcoming project. Considering his past antics, this seems like another "line in the sand" moment where he might not drop Vultures anymore. We still haven't decided whether that's a good or bad thing. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West & Tory Lanez, log back into HNHH.

