Kanye West & Tory Lanez Prayed Together Over The Phone, Ye Claims In Rant

The Yeezy mogul was complaining about everyone making an uproar about his antisemitism, but not seeing his religious values.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Before Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in December of last year, his case was already one of the biggest of the decade so far. Whether it was for the high-profile nature of both sides or the back-and-forth accusations over tampered evidence, bias, and more, it was a firestorm to witness. It also prompted many folks in similarly "canceled" situations to side with the Canadian artist, and there is no one more firmly in that category than Kanye West. During a recent and wild rant at the listening event for his Ty Dolla $ign collab album Vultures in Las Vegas, he mentioned Tory at one point and how they linked.

"A lot of people have s**t to say about my Jewish comments," Kanye West exclaimed. "But ain't nobody in this motherf***ing room, and none of y'all entertainer n***as, ever said nothing when I was praying to see my kids. One of the last things, uh... What's my n***a that got locked up for the Megan Thee Stallion s**t? Okay, look, so Tory Lanez, we used to have prayers on the phone together. And I prayed that day– and y'all saw that s**t. When I couldn't see Chicago, too.

Read More: Tory Lanez Motions To Dismiss His Sentence Due To New Testimony & "Childhood Trauma"

Kanye West Speaks On Tory Lanez: Watch

"All y'all n***as on Instagram got some s**t to say," Kanye West continued. "Y'all n***as saw that s**t. Don't tell me about my f***ing political opinion. I made more money to show you that money ain't nothing. It's our money, n***a! It's our country, n***a, it's how they stole it from us!" Of course, it's unclear from this rant when Ye and Tory actually linked up to pray over the phone. Since it was over the phone, though, we'd safely bet that this was once the latter was in prison.

Meanwhile, the Chicago rapper's rant also targeted Nicki Minaj for not clearing the song "New Body" for this upcoming project. Considering his past antics, this seems like another "line in the sand" moment where he might not drop Vultures anymore. We still haven't decided whether that's a good or bad thing. For more news and the latest updates on Kanye West & Tory Lanez, log back into HNHH.

Read More: Kanye West Threatens To Kick Person Out, Claims North West "Ripped Couches" To Be With Him During Rant

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.