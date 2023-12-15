Kanye West Angers BLM With Black KKK Outfit

Kanye West has been doing a lot of provocative stuff as of late. In fact, this has been true of his whole career. However, over the past year or so, he has been leaning into Nazi aesthetics and ideologies. Overall, a lot of fans have been turned off by it. While some have stuck around, others are disgusted by what he is doing. Now, Ye is readying a new album, and those detractors cannot believe that artists still want to work with him. No matter what he does, people still gravitate towards him, which is not a great indicator of society right now.

That said, Ye had a listening party for Vultures on Monday night, and he sparked controversy thanks to his black hood. As you can see in the tweet below, it looked like a black KKK outfit. Kanye has toyed with this kind of imagery before, but considering his previous Nazi-inspired comments, people were not amused. According to TMZ, even BLM has spoken out about what Ye is doing. They are appalled by his latest outfit, and they want others to rebuke what he is out here doing.

Kanye West In The Hood In Question

"The shock and disgust that Ye generated should be channeled into supporting efforts to eliminate this repugnant ideology from society," BLM said. "Hate groups are growing at an alarming rate in America. Of the list of over 1,200 active hate groups in society, the KKK is the largest with hundreds of chapters nationwide -- making it larger today than any other point in the group's long history." Needless to say, Ye is attracting a ton of negative attention in the midst of this rollout.

Let us know what your thoughts and feelings are on Ye's tactics, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

