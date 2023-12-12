Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign‘s "Vultures" Gets Official Artwork & Presave Link

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's new album, Vultures, will officially be dropping on Friday. Ty Dolla Sign shared the official artwork on Instagram, Tuesday afternoon, while instructing fans to presave the project on streaming services. The reveal had fans in his comments section hyped for the release.

"FOR ALL MY DOGS THAT STAYED DOWN WE UP AGAIN," one user commented. Another wrote: "We used to Pray for times like this." YG even popped up, commenting, "Homekoming," with an emoji.

Kanye West During His "Donda" Listing Event

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

The newest details on the album come after Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign hosted a "rave" event to promote the project on Monday night in Miami. Offset, Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, and West's daughter, North, among others, were in attendance. During the event, Ye rocked a hood in the style of his Yeezus single "Black Skinhead." North also performed a verse on the track “Slide.” She rapped: “It’s gonna get messy, just just bless me bless me / It’s your bestie, miss miss Westie."

Presave Kanye & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures"

Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign have been promoting their upcoming collaborative album for weeks at this point. Back in November, they shared the lead single, which is featured as the title track on Vultures. Ye dealt with backlash for his lyrics on the track after rapping, “How I’m antisemitic, I just f—ed a Jewish b—h," referencing his myriad of antisemitism accusations. Other songs to make the cut include "New Body," with Nicki Minaj. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures on HotNewHipHop.

