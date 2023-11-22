Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign Officially Drop "Vultures" With Bump J

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been teasing a new joint album over the last few weeks. Firstly, the two began working on this album in Italy. However, it seems as though the project has transitioned over to Saudi Arabia. Ye is working on the album out in the desert, and fans are excited to hear the whole thing. Although there could very well be some delays here, it does feel like an album is on the way. After all, a new song called "Vultures" was teased just a few days ago on social media.

Well, luckily for fans, the song has now officially made its way to streaming services. Below, you can listen to the song on Spotify. Originally, the song was going to have Lil Durk. However, he is nowhere to be found here. Instead, the only feature is Bump J. Some fans may be a bit disappointed by this. That said, Ye is known for making these kinds of executive decisions at the very last moment. Fans should not be shocked by it anymore.

Kanye West x Ty Dolla $ign x Bump J

As for the song itself, it has that typical Kanye bounce to it. He knows how to sample extremely well and the textures in his songs are always interesting. However, Ye shoots himself in the foot with some bizarre lyrics that are downright offensive. Meanwhile, Ty Dolla does his things with a melodic flow. In fact, one might argue that he carries the song here.

Let us know what you think of this new track, in the comments section down below. Is this a hit or do you feel like this track is a flop given who is involved? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you all of the latest releases from all of your favorite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah-yeah, outta here, them boys tryna go for

I see him out with her and pretеnd like I don't know her

I can't do no featurеs with you, n***a, it's a "No, sir"

Hottest n***a on Earth, I'm not really from Earth

