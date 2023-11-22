Harley Pasternak "Following" Kanye West In Dubai, Rapper Reportedly Believes

Kanye West has spent years building his legacy, and though more than one speedbump has set him back over the years, he's still wary of anyone with seemingly bad intentions coming too close to his empire. 2022 in particular was a year full of paranoia for the "Runaway" rapper, who took aim at virtually everyone previously a part of his inner circle. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson certainly felt the heat – as did Ye's former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak. At the time, the fitness mogul was allegedly threatening to "drug [him] to Zombieland" if a "loving, open conversation" couldn't take place between them.

"First, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation. You don’t use cuss words and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some cr*zy stuff that d*mb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet," the reality star reportedly texted West in the past. "Second option. I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play dates with the kids just won’t be the same." It's understandable why the father of four was concerned about his safety in the past, and now, he's feeling nervous once again as Pasternak is staying at the same hotel as him in Dubai.

Kanye West Has Concerns About His Ex-Trainer at His Hotel

Footage obtained by DailyMail shows the personal trainer hanging out in the building's lobby on Monday (November 20). The outlet notes that Yeezy and his kids are currently staying together, and Pasternak's behaviour comes across as "extremely suspect." A source tells them, "We have grave concerns as to what this creepy operative is doing in Ye’s hotel. The timing is extremely suspect. We are very concerned indeed about his motives and intentions."

Kanye West is a long way from home as he deals with his anxiety surrounding Harley Pasternak's presence at his hotel and his seemingly crumbling relationship with Bianca Censori. Thankfully for the 46-year-old, his eldest daughter, North West, has been overseas alongside him, providing plenty of comfort to her hero. See a recent photo of the duo together at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

