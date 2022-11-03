Just like that, Kanye West is back on Twitter. It was speculated that the Yeezy mogul would soon reappear on the micro-blogging platform after receiving a temporary ban. West has been on the outs with social media outlets as of late due to his incendiary remarks about the Jewish community. His comments and posts have been labeled as anti-Semitic, causing a wave of fallout in his business ventures. It was recently estimated that in one day, West lost $2 billion in deals.

Both lucrative ventures Adidas and The Gap have parted ways with Ye, but the”cancelation” reach went far. Soon, some brands issued statements declaring they would no longer include West’s music, like Peleton. On Apple Music, fans noticed that the ever-popular “Essentials Playlist” for Kanye West had been removed.

Kanye’s response to his scandal has been overall confusing. He may sit for an interview where he triples down on his pro-White Lives Matter, anti-BLM, anti-Semitic rhetoric one day, before dishing out apologies with the paparazzi the next. Some feared that with Elon Musk at the helm of Twitter, Ye would make a grand return—and it’s safe to say that they were correct.

For hours, West has been steadily sharing tweets that have quickly stolen attention. He paid tribute to the late Takeoff in two posts before showing his support for Kyrie Irving. The Nets baller has been in the crosshairs of his own controversy after publicly approving of a film that boasts anti-Semitic talking points. Recently, Irving issued an apology.

In a tweet where he shared Irving’s recent run-in with the press, West added, “JOHN 19:19 ‘And Pilate wrote a title, and put it on the cross. And the writing was,

JESUS OF NAZARETH THE KING OF THE JEWS.'” In another, he added, “I’m taking a 30 day cleanse A verbal fast No alcohol No adult films No intercourse In god we praise Amen But my Twitter still lit.”

West also took aim at his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who cut ties with the rapper within the last few weeks. Texts between the two men appeared on Twitter and in them, Pasternak seemed to be arguing with West about his claim to Jewish heritage as well as threatening that Ye could be institutionalized and medicated again.

It was here that Ye write: “What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable will behaved celebrity.”

Check out some screenshots below and be prepared for much more from Kanye West on Twitter.

