Today has turned out to be an active one for Hip Hop. As Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss project sits at the center of controversy over lyrical content, Kanye West is still causing chaos on Twitter. The mogul has taken hits from all sides in recent months as his social media explosions have cost him several business deals. The world witnessed the unraveling of partnerships, including The Gap and Adidas, as well as a firestorm of companies severing ties with the Yeezy icon.

The fallout stemmed from West’s remarks about the Jewish community, and when he doubled down on his sentiments, the scandal only intensified.

Kanye West offers another apology and explanation for his anti-Semitic comments pic.twitter.com/aQe06G6saC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 26, 2022

As companies engaged in a mass exit, West also found himself being banned from Twitter and Instagram for using anti-Semitic language. It was widely speculated that once Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover was in effect, Ye would make a triumphant return to the platform—and he made an appearance, alright.

West fired off a series of tweets praising Kyrie Irving as the Net baller is in the thick of his own anti-Semitic allegations. He also targeted his former personal trainer by sharing alleged text messages that showed West being threatened with the possibility of being institutionalized if he didn’t reel in his behavior.

You have no idea how George Floyd felt. You lost money he lost his life. One can be replaced one can not. W/o Kayne losing what he lost. He’s not apologizing to “HIS” ppl. Move it along buddy https://t.co/wuVvq5Wy5O — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 30, 2022

However, there was another more recent tweet that was quickly deleted, but not before several social media users were able to nab a screenshot.

“I’m starting to think anti Semitic means n*gger,” Ye tweeted. This arrived following complaints that the use of the n-word has increased 500 percent following Musk’s inclusion with the company. The platform axed the post and replaced it with a message that stated the tweet was removed for violating policies.

They make us bully ourselves because of our business alignments pic.twitter.com/NG5c0V1Wa8 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

It is unclear if West’s latest antics will earn him another ban. He was recently given back access to his Instagram account after being booted, but his time there didn’t last long; West shared that he was temporarily locked out of his account for 30 days.

