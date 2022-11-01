Although pop culture interests have shifted due to the tragic passing of Takeoff, Kanye West’s name is still a topic of entertainment and political conversation. The once-billionaire Yeezy mogul has endured some hard hits over the past few weeks, but according to Ye, he’s taken it all in stride. What began as anti-Black Lives Matter rhetoric quickly eased into anti-Semitic talking points, and before West knew it, his empire began to crumble.

The Donda icon further antagonized his detractors by injecting opinions about the death of George Floyd. It was argued, and proven, in court that former officer Derek Chauvin was responsible for Floyd’s death as he knelt on the man’s neck for nine minutes. Yet, West pushed the alt-right, false narrative that Floyd simply died from a fentanyl overdose.

This caused an uproar from the Black community, and later, a lawsuit from the mother of Floyd’s daughter: Roxie Washington. As he has faced off with tens of thousands of posts, messages, and statements by the public and corporations, West targeted Washington on Instagram. He told her he donated millions to Floyd’s family and condemned her for suing him. Ye also insulted her wardrobe, once again earning vitriol for his behavior.

Revolt’s Black News caught up with Tera Brown, Floyd’s cousin, and she delivered a message from the family. When asked what her message to Ye would be, she said the Floyd family would like it if he stopped speaking about them.

You have no idea how George Floyd felt. You lost money he lost his life. One can be replaced one can not. W/o Kayne losing what he lost. He’s not apologizing to “HIS” ppl. Move it along buddy https://t.co/wuVvq5Wy5O — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 30, 2022

“The message would be just to please stop,” said Brown. “Because everything that’s happening right now is just like, reopening the wounds of losing George and it’s traumatizing for the family. It’s traumatizing, especially for his daughter Gianna, I’m sure. So, I mean, every time we have to look on social media or hear the stories, it’s just—it’s heartwrenching.”

“We have to relive this death over and over and over again. And we’ve already gone through a trial where we had to experience that. We’re still trying to heal from those things. It’s hard to do. So, the simple thing is, to just…just stop.”

Kanye: Slavery was a choice

Brands: 🍻

Kanye: White lives matter

Brands: 🍻

Kanye: Bill Cosby is innocent

Brands: 🍻

Kanye: George Floyd OD'd

Brands: 🍻

Kanye: I'm gonna take a nap and then say a bunch of shit about Jewish people.

Brands: 🙅‍♂️We will NOT stand for this — Benn Jordan (@bennjordan) October 29, 2022

We’re not sure if West is finished just yet, but as his scandal is ongoing, expect to hear much more about Ye and his forthcoming career moves sooner than later.

Check out the clip of Tera Brown below.

