Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.

With that said, Kanye has upset a lot of people, and it’s easy to understand where those people are coming from. One person who is particularly shocked by Ye’s comments is Stephen Jackson. Jackson was actually friends with George Floyd, and when he heard Ye’s comments, he took to Instagram with some remarks of his own.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for BIG3

As you can see in the video down below, Jackson rips Kanye for his recent tirade, claiming that it was sad and that platforms need to stop having him on if he’s going to keep doing this.

“It’s all noted. To say u a Legend in music @kanyewest it’s sad that u still gotta talk about other people lives to be relevant is wack. It’s really sad u doing all this over some ‘P***y.’ Tender d**k a** n***a,” Jackson captioned his now-deleted video.

Every single Kanye news cycle is a disaster, and this one has been particularly damaging to his legacy. Whether or not he ever stops, remains to be seen.