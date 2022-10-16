The family of George Floyd is considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after the Donda rapper claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, over the weekend. The civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered on Twitter, Sunday.

“While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” Merritt wrote.

He continued: “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

Floyd was killed in 2020 after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. His death was determined to be caused by a lack of oxygen which resulted in brain damage and heart failure. Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of Floyd and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knew wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West claimed on Drink Champs, citing Candace Owens’ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

Back in 2020, West donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, which included setting up a college fund for Floyd’s daughter.

Check out Merritt’s tweet below.

