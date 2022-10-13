It was only a matter of time before The Daily Show addressed Kanye West’s latest round of antics. The Rap mogul’s incendiary comments left the world stunned over the last few weeks as he advocated for “White Lives Matter” and targeted the Jewish community. Currently, it’s reported that West has been banned from posting on Instagram and Twitter, but that has not stopped him from making his voice heard.

The Donda hitmaker say down with Fox News‘s Tucker Carlson for an eyebrow-raising interview where he discussed his children, being anti-Black Lives Matter, Lizzo’s weight, and much more.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

West’s rhetoric has since earned him an array of consequences, and it was only a matter of time before Trevor Noah chimed in. The two men have exchanged their fair share of words in the past, and while Noah has been a mark of West’s, he didn’t back down from going in on him.

“I feel bad for American rightwingers, you know? Because they’re getting Kanye now,” said Noah. “They missed College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Graduation. They missed all that, and they’re getting this Kanye. It’s like getting to date the high school prom king, but decades after high school.”

“I don’t even know where to begin with this sh*t,” said Noah as he disapproved of West’s anti-Semitic remarks. “I know this is not the point, but that’s not how you say it. I know it’s not the main issue. I know that. But it’s DEF CON 3. Alright, not death con 3. Death con sounds like a trade show where they unveil all the latest coffins or something.”

Watch Trevor Noah’s reaction to Kanye West’s recent controversies below.