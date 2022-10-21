The tension between Trevor Noah and Kanye West dates back years. Ye’s antics have unfolded on social media throughout his career, and this latest wave has hit his pockets as his business dealings are beginning to crumble. There have been several critics of West’s behavior, including Trevor Noah, but the talk show host insists that there isn’t a “beef” between himself and the Rap mogul.

The Daily Show often posts their “Between The Scenes” clips that show Noah conversing with or answering questions from his live audience, and recently, someone asked him, “Why you beefin’ with Ye?”

“Why am I beefing with Ye? That’s an interesting way to phrase it, because a beef has to go both ways,” Noah said amid audience laughter and awe. “No, it does. I genuinely does. I think, first of all, in my limited understanding of the world, beef has always been something that generally will happen between two Hip Hop artists. I was never beefing with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”

“If somebody says to me or to anyone, that they have a mental health issue, and they say to everyone that when they don’t take their medication, they’re unable to control themselves, and then everyone ignores when that person is having an episode and they haven’t taken their medication, and then they platform the person and then they put them out—I sometimes think it’s a little sh*tty, to be honest with you.”

Kanye says Trevor Noah isn’t even American, he just looks black. Does Kanye think black people originated in America now or what ? 💀 https://t.co/ML3cqSuDzs — 🌹 (@Gem_inii) October 16, 2022

Noah explained that his grandfather was bipolar and his family would make sure that their patriarch was taken care of when he was having an episode. He also called it “strange” that West’s comments have become viral moments while it seems that the Rap mogul needs help.

He added that he grew up loving West’s music and his influence on pop culture, so he doesn’t have “beef” with the rapper. Noah made sure to add that all of his comments about West have been out of concern, not condemnation.

Watch Trevor Noah explain his side of the story below.