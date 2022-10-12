Kanye West ranted about “fake children” being placed inside his house and made more antisemitic remarks during unaired portions of his recent interview with Tucker Carlson that have since been obtained by Motherboard.

“My kids are going to a school that teaches Black kids a complicated Kwanzaa,” Ye said at one point. “I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa. At least it would come with some financial engineering.”

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He went on: “I just, I trust Latinos when I, you know, when I work with them. I trust them more than, I’ll be safe, certain other businessmen, you know.”

In the week since the interview aired, West has had his Instagram page restricted and tweeted about going “death con 3 on Jewish people.” He’s also recently suggested that Diddy is controlled by Jews and wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his YZY SZN 9 show.

Elsewhere in the interview, West told Carlson about “fake children,” meaning paid actors, who had been placed in his house “to sexualize” his children.

He referenced a “so-called son” of a friend and added: “We don’t, we didn’t even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?”

Additionally, West spoke about the death of Virgil Abloh, conspiracy theories regarding Planned Parenthood, and more.

Check out the unaired footage of Ye’s sit-down with Tucker Carlson below.

