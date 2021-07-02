tucker carlson
- MusicKanye West And Tucker Carlson Interview Leaker Gets Indicted On 14 ChargesThe charges reportedly relate to his leaking of the unaired clips.By Lavender Alexandria
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Former FOX News Host Worth?Explore Tucker Carlson's journey to a significant net worth in 2023, from FOX News host to influential figure in American media.By Jake Skudder
- PoliticsWhy Are People Mad At Ice Cube?Ice Cube has recently been the subject of controversial headlines.By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureIce Cube Says He Was Banned From Oprah Winfrey’s Show & "The View"Ice Cube says he's still not welcome on "The View."By Cole Blake
- TVIce Cube Joins Tucker Carlson For New Car InterviewIce Cube joined the former Fox host for a bizarre new interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipAndrew Tate Slams Lena The Plug & Adam 22 In New Tucker Carlson InterviewThe situation just got that much more nauseating. By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Gets A "Cease & Desist" Letter Over New Twitter ShowFox News is demanding that Tucker Carlson stop his new Twitter show.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureTucker Carlson Plans To Take His Show To TwitterAfter being fired from Fox, Tucker Carlson says he's bringing his show to Twitter.By Caroline Fisher
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Breaks His Silence After Fox News FiringTucker Carlson seems to be doing okay.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Had This Reaction To Being FiredCarlson's firing sent shockwaves throughout the industry.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Is Out At Fox NewsThe controversial Conservative host is now looking for a new home.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsDonald Trump Goes Scorched Earth On Elon Musk For Voting Joe BidenDonald Trump is calling Elon a "liar."By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye's Unaired Tucker Carlson Clips Feature Claims About “Fake Children” & More AntisemitismKanye West ranted about Jewish people, Planned Parenthood, and "fake children" during unaired portions of his interview with Tucker Carlson.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West's Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic CommentsYe's trainer questions why people were more upset over the "White Lives Matter" shirt than his anti-semitic remarks.By Lawrencia Grose
- PoliticsAOC Responds To Tucker Carlson's "Booty Call" Joke: "You’re A Creep Bro"Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez labeled Tucker Carlson a "creep" on Twitter.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Roasted For Being Upset New M&M's Look "Less Sexy"Tucker Carlson was roasted online after complaining that M&M's are being made "less sexy."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEnes Kanter Freedom Tells Tucker Carlson Americans Should "Keep Their Mouth Shut And Stop Criticizing The Greatest Nation In The World"The Boston Celtics backup has been making waves. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureTrump Reveals Kyle Rittenhouse Visited Him After Acquittal: "Nice Young Man"The former president sat down for an interview where he defended Rittenhouse's actions in Kenosha.By Erika Marie
- RandomKyle Rittenhouse Says He's Not Racist, Supports BLM In New InterviewKyle Rittenhouse said that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement in a new interview with Tucker Carlson.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCandace Owens Co-Signs Nicki Minaj, Rapper Gets Invite To White HouseShe also agreed with Tucker Carlson's take on her vaccine controversy and defended herself when Hasan Piker called him a "White nationalist."By Erika Marie
- TVSeth McFarlane Reveals Why He Wants To Move "Family Guy" To Another NetworkSeth McFarlane claims that he wants to take "Family Guy" off Fox due to a recent Tucker Carlson op-ed.By Joshua Robinson
- PoliticsTucker Carlson Reportedly Told People He Voted For Kanye WestTucker Carlson reportedly told associates that he voted for Kanye West in the 2020 election, not Trump.By Alex Zidel