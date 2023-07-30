Ice Cube Says He Was Banned From Oprah Winfrey’s Show & “The View”

Cole Blake
Ice Cube says that Oprah Winfrey wouldn’t have him on her platform. He discussed his issues with Winfrey as well as The View during an interview with Tucker Carlson on his new Twitter show, Tuesday.

“I tried to go on The View. They didn’t have me on The View,” he began. “A few of the hosts just really didn’t like where I was coming from. That’s what I was told by the producers. I don’t know if it was the producers was just copping out and using some of the hosts to have me not explain myself. I’ve been on there before. It’s just when I’ve become an independent thinker. I don’t follow their brand of politics I guess.”

Ice Cube In Concert

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: Rapper Ice Cube, founding member of Westside Connection and N.W.A, performs onstage during the High Hopes Concert Series produced by Bobby Dee Presents at Toyota Arena on November 19, 2022 in Ontario, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

He further said: “I’ve been excluded on Oprah. I don’t know that it is. You know, I had a movie called Barbershop that I wasn’t invited to participate with the cast [on Oprah’s show]. I produced a show called Black White. It was a very controversial show and once again [Oprah] had the whole cast on and I wasn’t invited. So I don’t know what that’s really about. I really don’t know [why]. That’s something that I would love to find out.”

It’s not the first time Cube has expressed issues with Oprah Winfrey. Speaking with the magazine, FHM, in 2006, he previously revealed that the talk show host wouldn’t have him on for his aforementioned film, Barbershop. “For Barbershop, she had Cedric The Entertainer and Eve on, but I wasn’t invited. She’s had damn rapists, child molesters, and lying authors on her show. And if I’m not a rags-to-riches story for her, who is?” he said at the time.

Ice Cube Speaks With Tucker Carlson

Elsewhere in Ice Cube’s interview with Tucker Carlson, he discussed politics, the COVID-19 vaccine, and more. Check out the interview above.

