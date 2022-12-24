the view
- MusicKiller Mike Clashes With "The View" Host Over Brian Kemp SupportHe clarified his support for Democratic governors and mayors. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKiller Mike Discusses His Grammys Arrest Following Big WinsMike isn't getting hung up on the worst parts of the night.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVSunny Hostin Net Worth 2024: What Is “The View” Host Worth?Dive into Sunny Hostin's background, education, career, and discover her claimed net worth of $3 millionBy Axl Banks
- TVJoy Behar Net Worth 2024: What Is “The View” Host Worth?"Explore Joy Behar's journey, controversies, and career to understand her reported $30 million net worth.By Axl Banks
- SportsTravis Kelce's "Red Flags" Scrutinized On "The View"Several of the show's hosts expressed concern about Kelce's recent interviw with the "Wall Street Journal".By Ben Mock
- TVWhoopi Goldberg Net Worth 2023: What Is The TV Host Worth?Discover the journey of Whoopi Goldberg's rise in the entertainment industry. Learn about her estimated net worth in 2023By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureIce Cube Says He Was Banned From Oprah Winfrey’s Show & "The View"Ice Cube says he's still not welcome on "The View."By Cole Blake
- LifeHarry and Meghan In Danger? Many Express Doubt About Alleged Car ChaseThe royal couple have apparently been put in danger by the paparazzi in New York.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureJane Fonda Jokingly Suggests "Murder" To Support Women’s Reproductive RightsJane Fonda suggested "murder" in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsMeagan Good Says Whoopi Goldberg Gave Her Advice About DivorceApparently, Meagan Good received sound advice from Whoopi Goldberg about her divorce from DeVon Franklin. They split in 2021.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOprah Winfrey & More Mourn Barbara Walters PassingOprah Winfrey and more took to social media to mourn the loss of the late anchor. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureWhoopi Goldberg Doubles Down On Antisemitic CommentsWhoopi Goldberg says that the Holocaust wasn't originally about race.By Cole Blake