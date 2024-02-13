Killer Mike Clashes With "The View" Host Over Brian Kemp Support

Killer Mike has a surprising and particularly notable start to his February. He took home a sweep of the rap Grammys this year winning Best Rap Album for his project Michael. He also took home Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" with Future, Andre 3000, and Erin Allen Kane. But as soon as fans online were processing those wins, videos of Mike being escorted out of the ceremony in handcuffs began making the rounds online. It took days for the details of the situation to eventually fully unravel.

When Mike did eventually sit down to discuss the night's events he did so in a surprising place. He sat down with the panel on The View to discuss his night at the Grammys and his own political activism. When addressing his Grammys arrest he chose to valorize the night. He called out many of his political heroes who have also been arrested in the past. But during the next segment, he dug into politics where he found himself going back and forth with one of the show's hosts Sunny Hostin. That came from a surprising comment Mike made giving the Republican Governor of Georgia Brian Kemp credit for his impact on business. Check out the full clip of his interview below.

Killer Mike Debating Sunny Hostin On "The View"

After his comments about Kemp, Hostin responds saying that he lost her when he supported Brian Kemp. Mike replies trying to add context to the claim. "Not support of Kemp, that's misinformation, you can not like me but don’t lie on me. He’s the governor of my state so I have to be involved with him because I can’t divorce myself," Mike explained.

"But let me say this, if you criticize someone don’t lie. Don’t say I didn’t support Abrams, because I did. Don’t say that I don’t support Democrats because I helped get three Democratic mayors elected," Killer Mike elaborated. What do you think of Killer Mike defending his own positive comments about Brian Kemp? Let us know in the comment section below.

