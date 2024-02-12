Killer Mike Discusses His Grammys Arrest Following Big Wins

Killer Mike had a complicated weekend at the Grammys earlier this month. He took home a trio of awards in the rap category. The headliner of the bunch was Best Rap Album which he took home for his record Michael. One of the standout tracks from the album is "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" which sees Mike teaming up with Future, Andre 3000, and Eryn Allen Kane. The song took home the Grammys for both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

But as soon as fans were celebrating his big night, things got complicated. Videos of Mike being led out of the ceremony in handcuffs began to flood online resulting in confusion from many fans. That was only moderately clarified when news eventually came out about a confrontation back stage that resulted in a misdemeanor assault charge. Thankfully he was released pretty quicky and was able to get right back to celebrating his big night. During a recent appearance on The View, Mike reflected on the situation. Check out what he had to say about it below.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has No Clue Who Killer Mike Is

Killer Mike On His Grammys Arrest

In his response, Killer Mike seemed to valorize his arrest. “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs – Malcolm, Martin, Mandela, Medgar. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it," he began. Later in the interview, he did confess to being a little "overzealous" while celebrating his win backstage. Exactly what happened that led to his arrest still isn't entirely clear.

Recently, Killer Mike also made an announcement about more music that has fans excited. he confirmed that his Grammy winning album MICHAEL is the first in a trilogy of releases he has planned. He didn't clarify when fans can expect the next part but that didn't dampen anybody's excitement. What do you think of Killer Mike's reflection on being arrested after winning three Grammys? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Killer Mike Recalls JAY-Z's Reaction To "Michael"

[Via]