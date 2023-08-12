Killer Mike Recalls JAY-Z’s Reaction To “Michael”

Killer Mike recently reflected on JAY-Z’s reaction to hearing his latest album, Michael. Mike discussed his relationship with the legendary rapper as well as the praise he had for the new project while appearing on an episode of Math Hoffa’s podcast, My Expert Opinion.

“I be tripping out now when I wake up, get up, moving around and see a text from him just out of nowhere,” he said. “Like, ‘Peace God. I see what you did. Just sending some encouragement your way.’ He’s still a very grounded, cool human being. I appreciate all the love and encouragement.”

Killer Mike In Concert

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – MAY 26: Killer Mike performs during the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 26, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

He continued: “As I was making the record, we sent it to him early and he sent back some real positive notes. He sent back a great compliment, he was like, ‘It feels like I went to my cousin’s house and watched a movie.’ I was really honored. I think it was about a year ago he sent that comment. And we delivered.” Mike dropped his self-titled album as his first solo project in 11 years, following 2012’s R.A.P. Music. He worked on the effort with numerous other high-profile artists including Young Thug, André 3000, Future, Currensy, 2 Chainz, and more. Check out Mike’s appearance on My Expert Opinion below.

Killer Mike On Connecting With JAY-Z

Killer Mike has collaborated on music with JAY-Z in the past. Also while speaking with Math Hoffa, Mike detailed how his feature on JAY-Z’s “Poppin Tags” came together. “I was on the tour bus with Outkast and Big [Boi] came and said, ‘Aye, Hov just called. He said he got this feature ‘Poppin Tags.’ I told him, ‘I don’t think Dre really wanna do no features right now.’ He said, ‘No, I want the young boy. Killer Mike!’” He added: “Originally I was right behind Jay and if you hear it, they clipped it. I think they put Twista between us. Because I think I showed the fuck out.”

