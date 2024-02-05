Killer Mike Addresses Grammys Arrest

Killer Mike's incredible Grammys run this year, resulting in a clean three-for-three sweep in rap categories for album, song, and performance, was undercut almost immediately by a scandalous incident. Authorities arrested him shortly after, reportedly for a misdemeanor involving a scuffle with a security guard, and many expressed outrage online. Not only should the MICHAEL star have celebrated his accomplishments in peace, but this caused discussions around the perception and treatment of Black celebrities no matter their status. Regardless, he recently called into The Big Tigger Show on Monday morning (February 5) to speak of the previous night's awards ceremony, and he had a minimal comment on the controversy.

"We hit a speed bump, and then we head back to the party," Killer Mike remarked. Of course, many fans think that he probably has more to say on the matter, but for whatever reason, might save it for another time. Also, there's the possibility that the Atlanta lyricist plans on taking legal action or pursuing this more formally, so he might want to stay tight-lipped on the situation. Regardless of all that, the most heartening thing is to hear him be so happy, grateful, and proud concerning the Grammy wins and the strength of his craft.

Read More: Travis Scott Fans React To Killer Mike Winning Best Rap Album Over “UTOPIA”

Killer Mike Speaks On "Speed Bump" Arrest After His 2024 Grammys Wins: Listen

"Three Grammys. 20 years in the game. 48 years old,” Killer Mike expressed regarding his big wins. “Beat out everybody in the thing. He beat the best of the best, so all you could say is, he one of the best. The best album in the 50th year of hip-hop came from Atlanta, Georgia, from a man who will be 50 years old in three years." For those unaware, he previously won a gramophone in 2003 for Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group for his feature on Outkast's "The Whole World," and was nominated in 2018 for Best Rap Song thanks to Danger Mouse's "Chase Me" with Run The Jewels and Big Boi.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole situation? What about what other people have said about it? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Killer Mike, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Kai Cenat Has No Clue Who Killer Mike Is

[via]