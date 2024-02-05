Stephen A Smith Asks Why Killer Mike Was Arrested And Not Will Smith

Stephen A had some questions about last night.

Stephen A Smith was one of the millions of people watching the Grammys last night. Overall, the awards ceremony was a mixed bag. There were some great performances and some questionable winners. Furthermore, there was a powerful speech from Jay-Z that has certainly brought about some unique storylines. However, for many, the biggest story was the arrest of Killer Mike. After he won his Grammy for best rap album, he was arrested for a misdemeanor. Allegedly, he had an altercation with a security guard, which is what led to the arrest.

Following the Grammys, Stephen A Smith took to Twitter where he posed a question about the arrest. Below, you can see that he brought up none other than Will Smith who assaulted Chris Rock on stage, and subsequently won an Oscar and gave a speech. Smith clarified that he didn't want Will to be arrested. Although he did find the double standard to be quite odd. "Riddle me this: How in the Hell does Killer Mike get taken from the Grammy’s in HANDCUFFS for an “alleged Crime” but Will Smith gets to accept his speech AND party — with no arrest — after committing one on Nat’l TV???" Smith wrote.

Stephen A Smith Talks Grammys

"To be clear, I am not advocating that Will should’ve gotten arrested," Stephen A clarified. "But that happened in LA, too. So if Will could be left alone, how come they couldn’t wait until AFTER the Grammy’s to deal with Killer Mike? Why ruin his evening over an alleged misdemeanor but leave Will alone over a flagrant assault??? What’s different?" Ultimately, it is an interesting question. However, we may never know the answer. Instead, Killer Mike's moment was ruined for what looked like a PR stunt by the LAPD.

Let us know what you thought of the Killer Mike situation, down below. Did you watch the Grammys? What did you think of the ceremony? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

