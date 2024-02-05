Killer Mike Taken Away In Handcuffs During Grammy Awards

Killer Mike has been placed under arrest at the 2024 Grammy Awards after accepting his wins for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album at the ceremony. The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner broke the news on Twitter. The cause of the arrest is unclear; however, it reportedly has nothing to do with his behavior at the event.

"Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena," Gardner reported live from the venue. "Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. 'It’s a big nothing,' source says."

Killer Mike Poses With His Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Winner Killer Mike, winner of the "Best Rap Album" award for "Michael", "Best Rap Performance" award for "Scientists & Engineers", and " Best Rap Song" award for "Scientists & Engineers," with trophy, at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Prior to his arrest, Mike celebrated a sweep of the three awards he was nominated for at the event. His track, "Scientists & Engineers," helped him notch the awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance while his project, Michael, earned him Best Rap Album. Check out a clip of the arrest below.

Killer Mike Placed Under Arrest

Killer Mike was taken away in handcuffs after 2024 #GRAMMYs wins. pic.twitter.com/zBOE33ZSQE — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) February 5, 2024 Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Victoria Monét, Lil Durk, and more artists took home awards. Be on the lookout for further updates on Killer Mike as well as the rest of the Grammys on HotNewHipHop.

