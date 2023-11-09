Killer Mike Speaks Out Against Lyrics Being Used In Young Thug’s Trial

Killer Mike has been outspoken about criminal justice throughout his entire career. He's been vocal in his opposition to lyrics being used in court against rappers for a long time. So unsurprisingly he had something to say when a judge ruled this morning that lyrics would be admissible in Young Thug's YSL RICO trial. According to HipHopDX, he subsequently took to Instagram after the news broke to express his concern.

"This decision scares me. This threatens all Americans 1st amendment rights in my opinion. Please read #RapOnTrial," he said in an Instagram story post alongside a picture reporting the news. He's referencing the 2019 book Rap On Trial: Race, Lyrics, and Guilt in America. The book comments on the use of lyrics in trials against rappers and how it plays into larger systemic persecution across the justice system. Additionally many others online have expressed issues and disappointment with the allowance of Thug's lyrics in court. As has been pointed out repeatedly, many rap lyrics are exaggerated or flat out fabricated in order to prop up a particular image.

Consequently, it didn't take long for lyrics to come up in the trial. Earlier today, just hours after the confirmation that they would be permitted, the prosecution brought up lyrics from Thug's 2021 song "Bad Boy." On the track, they allege that he brags about shooting at YFN Lucci's mother's house. As many have noted online, the lyrics are only speculated to be about Lucci but are unconfirmed.

Killer Mike is far from the only one in the rap world to give his thoughts on the high-profile trial. Earlier this week Meek Mill weighed in. He expressed his faith in Young Thug to ultimately beat the trial on the back of reports that the judge was unhappy with the prosecution. What do you think of Killer Mike's response to Young Thug's lyrics being used against him in his trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

