Killer Mike Clears The Air After Video Endorsing Cesar Pina Surfaces

Cesar Pina’s gone from obscure New Jersey house flipper to national headlines after he faced accusations of orchestrating a Ponzi Scheme. However, the implications of his actions have not only harmed him and his business but those who’ve been associated. DJ Envy, Pina’s most prominent business partner, has been getting trolled online for his association with the embattled house flipper. In response, he claimed that he’s also a victim in the entire thing and plans to cooperate with authorities.

However, Cesar apparently had close ties to plenty of people outside of the New Jersey area. Apparently, he and Killer Mike once did business. A video surfaced of Killer Mike in front of his old apartment building with Pina by his side. In the clip, Mike suggests that he and Cesar went in together on a building. Additionally, he claimed that the New Jersey house flipper has been educating him on the real estate market.

Read More: Who Is Cesar Pina? DJ Envy’s Business Partner Facing Ponzi Scheme Charges

Killer Mike Responds To Cesar Pina Video

Of course, as the clip resurfaced, fans immediately began to question Killer Mike for associating with someone who is accused of being a crook. He quoted the post on X and wrote, “A mutual friend told me I should meet him so I did [shrug emoji].” However, he denied that they actually worked together on anything. “we did no business, I never endorsed him and if u watch the video I just looked at some shit he showed me and got outta there,” he added.

Authorities claim that Cesar Pina “exploited [his] celebrity status and social media to develop a devoted following of potential victims.” While DJ Envy wasn’t charged or accused of any criminal activity, prosecutors claim Pina “partnered with a celebrity disc jockey and radio personality” to develop a stronger reputation in the real estate world. However, Pina currently faces numerous lawsuits that also list DJ Envy as a defendant. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding Cesar Pina’s case.

Read More: Joe Budden Delivers Epic Rant Over DJ Envy Real Estate Scam Allegations