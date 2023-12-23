Don Omar Files A Second Lawsuit Against Cesar Pina

One of the most fascinating stories in all of rap music this year has been Cesar Pina. The public speaker and real-estate flipper has been accused by dozens of people of running various scams related to his real estate venture. One of the most notable parts of the allegations is The Breakfast Club co-host DJ Envy's involvement with Pina. Envy has spoken at numerous events alongside Pina and it's caused many in the rap world to debate his knowledge and involvement with the accused schemes.

Another person caught up in the scams is Don Omar. According to AllHipHop, Omar is suing Pina for using his likeness without permission. “Defendant misappropriated plaintiff’s name, likeness, identity or persona for use on defendant’s website in order to promote defendant’s house flipping scheme. Defendant is using plaintiff’s name, likeness, identity or persona for commercial purposes without his consent. The use … gives the false impression that plaintiff has endorsed defendant’s business, which he has not, and that plaintiff is a partner in his business, which he is not," part of the statement made by Omar's lawyers reads. The suit follows a cease and desist order sent by Omar earlier this month.

Don Omar Sues Cesar Pina Again

This isn't even the first time Don Omar has sued Cesar Pina. Last month, he became one of many to sue Pina for an actual example of what he claims was real estate fraud. In that suit, Omar claims that he invested money in Pina's real-estate flipping business and never saw any returns. He also claims that Pena failed to deliver any relevant document proving he was doing any kind of real estate work in the entire timespan in question.

Combined the two lawsuits Omar filed request more than $7 million in total. That's only the beginning of the issues for Pina, who was arrested in October. Even if he manage to avoid any criminal charges he's facing an increasing mountain of civil litigation in addition. What do you think of Cesar Pina being sued by Don Omar for a second time? Let us know in the comment section below.

