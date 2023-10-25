DJ Envy To Cooperate In Cesar Pina Case, Attorney Calls Radio Host A “Victim”

DJ Envy is currently being investigated as part of the arrest of Cesar Pina. For those who don't know, Pina stands accused of running a real estate scheme. Overall, it is alleged that Pina committed wire fraud and stole money from investors. Envy was Pina's business partner and the two could be seen in various videos together. However, Envy has maintained his innocence this whole time. In fact, he believes he is a victim in all of this as Pina made off with his money, as well.

This belief was recently corroborated by Envy's lawyer, Massimo D'Angelo. While speaking to XXL, D'Angelo explained that Envy believes he is a victim. Furthermore, he intends to cooperate completely with the investigation. "DJ Envy is a victim of the purported fraudulent real estate scheme and sits in the same shoes of the other victims, and, of course, he will assist and cooperate to get his investment back, along with those of the other alleged victims," D'Angelo said to XXL.

Read More: DJ Envy Receives Memphis Bleek’s Shade In New IG Post: “We Ain’t Scamming”

DJ Envy Maintains Innocence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 30: DJ Envy attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Overall, this statement by D'Angelo is very much in line with everything else that Envy has said in the past. For instance, Envy was on The Breakfast Club where he said all he wanted to do was "uplift" his community. Although his legal representation has told him to stay quiet on all of this, he does seem eager to clear his name. Given his connections to Pina, and the public videos of the two together, a lot of damage has already been done in the public eye.

This is still a developing story with plenty of moving parts. Having said that, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed. Additionally, let us know what you think of all this, in the comments below.

Read More: DJ Envy Trolled By Fans For Offering Free Chain In Resurfaced Real Estate Investment Clip

[Via]