DJ Envy Fraud Accusations Prompt “The Breakfast Club” To Look For New Co-Host

DJ Envy's fraud allegations have been a hot topic in hip-hop culture these days, whether among fans, artists, or his media peers. Moreover, it's been quite the difficult situation to navigate, as his legal trouble is hard to ignore while on-air on a program. In fact, the media personality spoke to his fellow co-hosts on The Breakfast Club about the debacle, even if it was against his attorneys' advice. It seems like he just wanted to address everything as publicly as possible, defend and clear his name, and be transparent. Unfortunately, if a new job posting is to be believed, the commentator might not get a chance to speak on it again for a while- at least, not as co-host of The Breakfast Club.

Furthermore, iHeartMedia, The Breakfast Club's owner, reportedly put up a job listing for a co-host for the program via the Workday platform. Applicants would ideally boast at least three years of on-air radio experience, audio clips from previous on-air interviews, commentary examples, past announcements, and a four-year university degree. In addition, the company would prefer if it was a Communications or Broadcast Journalism degree, and the salary is between $130,000 and $330,000. So, if you think you have a shot, now's your chance, however unfortunate it may be for DJ Envy. He even hinted at this by appearing for a recent episode via video call rather than in person.

DJ Envy Calls Into The Breakfast Club Amid Fraud Drama

Regardless of the gossip and drama, here's what the Queens native had to say about these accusations against him. "Let me explain some things," DJ Envy began, ignoring Charlamagne Tha God's advice to trust his lawyers and zip up. "Listen, so Cesar and myself did seminars. Now the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate. Things that I didn't know when I was first buying my first home. I wanted to teach our community about investing in generational wealth.

"I do understand how people feel if they gave him money. Because I gave him a lot of money," he continued. "I didn't see a dollar of return. For anyone to say that I was involved, that's totally not true. I would never, I been on radio for close to 30 years, and never in my 30 years time did I do nothing but try to uplift people in different ways with a business mind. I would never take a dollar from somebody." For more news and updates on DJ Envy and The Breakfast Club, log back into HNHH.

