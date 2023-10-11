DJ Envy’s Fraud Allegations Addressed On “The Breakfast Club”: Watch

Envy’s former business partner recently put him on blast as lawsuits continue to unfold for the media personality.

DJ Envy has once again found himself at the centre of controversy. Rather than letting the fraud allegations around his work in the real estate industry run rampant, The Breakfast Club host decided to address things on the air this morning (October 11), though not everyone tuning in thought that was such a good idea. "Let me explain some things," Envy began before noting that his attorneys have specifically asked him not to speak out.

"I think you should listen to your attorneys," Charlamagne Tha God advised his long-time co-host. "Listen, so Ceasar and myself did seminars," the 46-year-old began to explain, ignoring his friend's comment. "Now the reason I did these seminars is because I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate, things that I didn't know when I was first buying my first home. I wanted to teach our community about investing in generational wealth," Envy went on to explain. According to the DJ, Ceasar was taking money from people attending these events, which he wasn't aware of.

DJ Envy Sets the Record Straight on Recent Rumours

"I do understand how people feel if they gave him money because I gave him a lot of money," the father of two emphasized to Charlamagne. "I didn't see a dollar of return. For anyone to say that I was involved, that's totally not true," Envy doubled down. "I would never, I been on radio for close to 30 years, and never in my 30 years time did I do nothing but try to uplift people in different ways with a business mind. I would never take a dollar from somebody."

Outside of the eyebrow-raising allegations coming out against DJ Envy at this time, the media personality has also been feuding online with Tyrese. Things have noticeably calmed down in recent weeks, but as summer came to a close, we saw the grown men trading shots on social media constantly. Read all about that situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

