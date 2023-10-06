DJ Envy Blasted By Former Business Parter For Shady Practices Amid Lawsuits

DJ Envy's pretty embroiled in his beef with Rick Ross (and now Funk Flex), but unluckily for him, that's not all the battles on his field. Moreover, Jose Rodriguez, also known as The Credit Dude, recently took to Instagram to blast him on Thursday (October 5), and it had to do with their previous business partnership. For those unaware, they sued each other in Bergen County, New Jersey over Rodriguez's credit repair company Clean Slate Credit Solutions. In exchange for the radio host's promotion of it, he'd get a 25 percent share in the endeavor. Envy's suit claims that Rodriguez blocked his access to the share's amount by withholding financial information about the company.

"This motherf***er is acting like he can’t promote me," Rodriguez levied at DJ Envy. "He gonna sit here and say he made The Credit Dude. Motherf***er, you can’t even make your wife cum. F**k you, Envy. You gonna sit here and sue me, and you gonna sit here and hide beside the phone? What’s up, bro? You want to go to court? You want to sue me? I can’t wait until the day where people realize the piece of s**t that you f***in’ are, bro."

The Credit Dude's Lengthy Takedown Of DJ Envy

Furthermore, Rodriguez's countersuit alleges that The Breakfast Club's co-host did not fulfill his promotional agreement with him. In addition, The Credit Dude accused him of promoting competitors in the field and forcing Rodriguez to hire his executive assistant and lawyer for an overblown salary. Apparently, Clean Slate also overpaid the media personality by $385,000, almost doubling the $550,000 he allegedly made. Another claim is that Envy's dealings with supposed real estate scam artist Cesar Pina hurt the credit repair company's reputation.

Not only that, but Rodriguez also went hard at his relationship with Gia Casey, clowning their media parade for their 2022 book. Also, he stated that Envy and Pina baited him into this with on-air appearances, emptying his pockets and leaving The Credit Dude in the dust once the contract assigning the 25 percent share came into effect. After Pina allegedly stole $150,000 from Rodriguez and Envy started taking credit for The Credit Dude's success in his eyes, it was gloves off between them. For more news and updates on DJ Envy, come back to HNHH.

