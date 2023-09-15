DJ Envy Asks If Yung Miami Is Pregnant, Diddy Quickly Puts Radio Host In His Place: Watch

The internet's pregnancy speculations sometimes turn out to be right, but more often than not, trolls are simply body-shaming women when they're bloated, or in a less-than-perfect state. Halle Bailey is one young starlet whose uterus is currently the talk of the town. She hasn't commented on the rumours just yet, but due to the flowy dress she donned for the VMAs, as well as her decision to forego walking the pink carpet, the rumour mill is turning. Yung Miami, who's already a mother of two, also had the internet talking with her look. Thankfully for curious fans, her Papi Diddy was quick to clarify any gossip during his stint on The Breakfast Club today (September 15).

"Are the rumours true?" host DJ Envy asked Sean Combs after pointing out that the City Girl even played into the discourse on social media. "Caresha be throwing y'all for a spin," the New Yorker told listeners. "I'm telling y'all right now, Caresha be having fun. It be like a video game to her," he added with a laugh. When Envy became noticeably defensive after asking about the rumours, Diddy quickly turned the table on him.

Read More: Diddy Brings The Heat With Immense New Project “The Love Album: Off The Grid”

Diddy Lets DJ Envy Know What's Up on The Breakfast Club

"Is your wife pregnant?" the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker inquired as the room erupted in laughter. "I'm gonna tell you straight up," Combs went on. "You be the craziest one, asking about somebody's girl but can't nobody say anything to you about yours!" he called Envy out for loyally defending his partner, Gia.

Not for the first time, DJ Envy has found himself at odds with a number of major players in the industry lately. Besides today's spat with Diddy over Yung Miami, the radio personality is also in the midst of being called out by Tyrese, who's about ready to fight Envy for "mocking" his divorce. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tyrese Says Its “Gloves Off” For DJ Envy, Says He Mocked His Divorce

[Via]