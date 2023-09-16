Yung Miami And Diddy Reveal Salacious Details About Their Sex Life

Yung Miami and Diddy recently opened up about what goes down between them behind closed doors. The pillow talk came as the on-off couple hit up the latest episode of Love Radio on Apple. Of particular note was the discussion about just how Diddy can go for. "Let me tell y'all something. This n-gga don't go to sleep. I be like goddamn. I'ma tell y'all something, for real, for real, for real, I really thought that I was gon' make him tap out...This n-gga don't go to sleep. I be like, 'You need to go to sleep.' You gotta be charged up like a Tesla," the City Girl revealed.

It's not the first time the couple has spilled the tea on their sex life. Earlier this year, Yung Miami revealed one of her bedroom preferences on Caresha Please. The activity in question was golden showers, which Miami was more than happy to defend. "I don't know, it just do something for me," Miami said matter of factly. As "PeeGate" began to trend on social media, Miami refused to back down over her preferences. "Y'all know Idgaf! Resha Roulette ain't for the weak," she said in a pair of tweets.

Diddy Denies Yung Miami Rumors

In more sex-related news, Diddy recently denied rumors that Yung Miami is pregnant. The subject was broached by DJ Envy following rampant speculation online. "Caresha be throwing y'all for a spin. I'm telling y'all right now, Caresha be having fun. It be like a video game to her," Diddy told The Breakfast Club before going after Envy for his line of questioning.

"Is your wife pregnant? I'm gonna tell you straight up. You be the craziest one, asking about somebody's girl but can't nobody say anything to you about yours!" Diddy said. The comment referred to a recent interview that Envy did with his wife Gia. In that interview, Envy claimed that he had cut ties with Tyrese. "He and I became friends and we were very, very cool and we spoke often. But, for me, it got to a point where it became inappropriate. Like, he was extremely demanding of my time and my attention, where, if I didn't give him my time or my attention, he would get very angry. There was flirting and inappropriate compliments," Gia explained. Tyrese himself has disputed this claim.

