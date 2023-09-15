Tyrese Says It’s “Gloves Off” For DJ Envy, Says He Mocked His Divorce

Tyrese is turning a quick stop at The Breakfast Club earlier this month into an all-out crusade against DJ Envy. Moreover, the two have been going at it over social media and radio waves, calling each other out concerning the actor's alleged disrespect of the commentator's wife. Envy maintains that he crossed some lines, whereas the Transformers star says these are lies he made up to justify his clowning of Tyrese in a time of need and distance created when he abandoned him. In a series of lengthy captions and audio clips, Gibson made it clear that he's not going out easy.

"Wasn't gonna do this..." Tyrese wrote on Instagram. "I've wrestled, it's gloves off... @DJEnvy you wanted to go viral... Enjoy. Since we out here tryna go 'viral' threatening live on the air, let's unpack this all. However way you/yall respond I'm done done... Have fun!! Milk it into ratings and more blogs. What I'm NEVER gonna do until I take my last breath is let anyone question my integrity, attack my character and be out here reckless on some random f**k s**t. I would strongly suggest you tread lightly, I don't do cease-and-desist letters, I don't deal with lawyers, I don't snitch, I don't gaslight. I wanna f**k up and I'll make a mistake, I can tell my own self under the bus. You decide on your own what level we're gonna take it to from here... I want all the smoke beige n***a.

Read More: DJ Envy & His Wife, Gia, Say Friendship With Tyrese Became “Inappropriate”

Tyrese Fires Off On IG

"I'm aggressive - not passive aggressive," Tyrese continued on the social media platform. "If ANY MAN were to ever disrespect my wife, I wouldn't still be IN TOUCH with him in any capacity and try to confront [him] 6 years later. And we've all been in touch this whole time. The only drama I have in my life is BM drama and divorce drama.

Will DJ Envy Respond?

"I don't bother nobody... I disrespect no one," he concluded. "I'm sorry if I let anyone down from addressing this, I just couldn't let this one roll off my back. Y'all have fun. He wanted to go viral from threatening me and calling himself confronting me while the cameras was rolling. 6 years of SILENCE? Now this... nah bruh... real Watts n***a right here I'm not having it... see you soon..." Meanwhile, for more news and the latest updates on Tyrese and DJ Envy, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Tyrese Gets Emotional Over Recent “The Breakfast Club” Appearance