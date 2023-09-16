Rick Ross Hits Up Tyrese For A Collab Amid DJ Envy Beef

Rick Ross has waded into the current beef between Tyrese and DJ Envy. "@Tyrese, let's drop one," alongside a picture of Hollywood Unlocked reporting on claims that Ross wants to sign the musician to MMG. Tyrese is currently feuding with The Breakfast Club host after he claims that Envy mocked his divorce. In a lengthy Instagram post, Tyrese said that "the gloves are off". Furthermore, Tyrese warned Envy that, "I would strongly suggest you tread lightly, I don't do cease-and-desist letters, I don't deal with lawyers, I don't snitch, I don't gaslight."

Of course, Ross has his own beef with Envy. The two artists feuded over their rival car shows earlier this year. Meanwhile, Ross took jabs at Envy over a collection of real estate scam allegations that the DJ is also facing. With this latest move, it's clear that Ross is more than happy to add fuel to the fire and team up with others that are currently squaring off with Envy.

Is The Rick Ross-Tyrese Collab Real?

However, some people have questioned whether this is a real offer, or if Ross is just trying to flame Envy. After all, Tyrese's Instagram post about Envy turned very emotional very quick. ""I'm aggressive - not passive aggressive," Tyrese continued on the social media platform. "If ANY MAN were to ever disrespect my wife, I wouldn't still be IN TOUCH with him in any capacity and try to confront [him] 6 years later. And we've all been in touch this whole time. The only drama I have in my life is BM drama and divorce drama," the actor and rapper wrote. "I don't bother nobody… I disrespect no one," he concluded. "I'm sorry if I let anyone down from addressing this, I just couldn't let this one roll off my back. Y'all have fun. He wanted to go viral from threatening me and calling himself confronting me while the cameras was rolling. 6 years of SILENCE? Now this… nah bruh… real Watts n-gga right here I'm not having it… see you soon…"

Envy is yet to respond to Tyrese's rant. However, maybe the presence of Ross will spur him to do so. After all, when Ross has poked him in the past, Envy has been pretty quick to respond. We'll have any updates on this developing situation as and when they emerge.

