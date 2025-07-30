Rick Ross Offers To Buy 50 Cent's Son A Puppy As Feud Intensifies

Rick Ross joked about 50 Cent's son, Sire Jackson, suffering from trauma in the future and offered to buy him a puppy in his latest scathing diss towards the rapper on social media. "So, 50 look, I mentioned your youngest son, Bruce Leroy, me taking him fishing for the first time," Ross began in his video.

He continued: "Me and my buddies, we were talking about little man possibly suffering with trauma in the future. I said, 'Okay, that's something I never thought about. Trauma.' But, if he is suffering from trauma or needs any assistance, I'm here for him. I would love to get him a puppy." From there, he suggested getting a Chihuahua.

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in response. "I actually like this. Cause I remember we 50 took Tia to mayweather spot back in the day. This a good tennis match," one user wrote. Another added: "They using each others baby mommas as pawns different type of beef."

Rick Ross & 50 Cent Beef

50 Cent and Rick Ross have been at odds for years at this point. Earlier this month, 50 Cent attempted to troll Rick Ross on Instagram by sharing a blurry video of him cozying up with someone on a yacht. In doing so, implied it was a man and questioned the Miami rapper's sexuality. “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI," he wrote.