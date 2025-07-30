Rick Ross Offers To Buy 50 Cent's Son A Puppy As Feud Intensifies

Rick Ross joked about 50 Cent's son, Sire Jackson, suffering from trauma in the future and offered to buy him a puppy in his latest scathing diss towards the rapper on social media. "So, 50 look, I mentioned your youngest son, Bruce Leroy, me taking him fishing for the first time," Ross began in his video.
He continued: "Me and my buddies, we were talking about little man possibly suffering with trauma in the future. I said, 'Okay, that's something I never thought about. Trauma.' But, if he is suffering from trauma or needs any assistance, I'm here for him. I would love to get him a puppy." From there, he suggested getting a Chihuahua.
When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, fans had plenty of laughs in response. "I actually like this. Cause I remember we 50 took Tia to mayweather spot back in the day. This a good tennis match," one user wrote. Another added: "They using each others baby mommas as pawns different type of beef."
Rick Ross & 50 Cent Beef
50 Cent and Rick Ross have been at odds for years at this point. Earlier this month, 50 Cent attempted to troll Rick Ross on Instagram by sharing a blurry video of him cozying up with someone on a yacht. In doing so, implied it was a man and questioned the Miami rapper's sexuality. “Ya man was looking real saucy kissing that boy on that boat! Thats not AI," he wrote.
The move backfired after fans pointed out it was actually a woman with many even theorizing it was model Jazzma Kendrick. “Curtis Curtis Curtis, you’re so infatuated with my lifestyle,” Ross said in a video response, as caught by AllHipHop. “You seen me on a yacht with a Black, beautiful woman and I hope you don’t have anything against Black, beautiful women, Curtis. What are you insinuating here? We know you just had your heart shattered. When you found out what we found out, we all found out together, and we know that’s the mother of your youngest son. But you gotta give beautiful Black women a chance, Curtis. You’re a hurt ho, but get over it, man.”