Sire Jackson
- Music50 Cent Gets Mad At His Son For Seemingly Gambling With His Money50 Cent is a funny dad.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture50 Cent Travels With Youngest Son, Sire JacksonFif has yet to address his oldest son on social media.By Lawrencia Grose
- Life50 Cent Celebrates His Son's 10th BirthdayChris Brown & Bow Wow's daughters were in attendance at the party.By Lawrencia Grose
- Life50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"The 9-year-old is the son of Curtis Jackson and his ex Daphne Joy.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Responds To Usher Playing "In Da Club" During His Son's Birth: "Coolest Shit Ever!"Usher welcomed his youngest son back in September and named him Sire.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture50 Cent Can't Believe How Big His Son Has Gotten50 Cent shared a recent video of his son preparing for Halloween, and he can't believe how big he's gotten.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To Rumors That Diddy Is Dating His BM Daphne JoyPhotos circulated that reportedly showed Diddy and Daphne out and about together.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Enjoys Christmas Eve With Daphne Joy & Their Son SireFif showed off a kitchen full of food and a set up for smores.By Erika Marie
- TV50 Cent Details His 8 New TV Shows, New Music, & Setting His Son Up For Success50 Cent is the cover star for the new edition of Haute Living, speaking about his eight new television series, producing the theme songs for each one, and more.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent's Son Proudly Shows Off His Missing Front Teeth In Adorable PhotoIt looks like the tooth fairy recently paid a visit to this little guy.By Lynn S.
- Gram50 Cent & His Baby Mama Share Adorable Snaps With Their Son50 Cent, Daphne Joy, and Sire Jackson are too cute together.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Shares Ridiculous Face Swap Of Himself & His Son50 Cent wants to know who made this.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent's Son Sire Is Getting So Big: See New Balmain-Laced PhotosSire Jackson looks so much like his father in these modelling shots.By Alex Zidel
- Relationships50 Cent's Baby Mama Daphne Joy Steals The Show On The BeachDaphne Joy showed off her curves at the beach.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent's Son & Chris Brown's Daughter Are Still Best Friends: See New PicsSire Jackson and Royalty Brown hung out again recently.By Alex Zidel