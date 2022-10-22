Recently, the dispute between 50 Cent and his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, has been broadcasted for the world to see. Initially, Marquise was doing all the talking online, but now Fif has chimed in on the matter.

The rapper did an interview with the Breakfast Club in which he spoke on the entire ordeal. When Charlamagne stated that Marquise wanted to sit down with his father, 50 replied, “No, he doesn’t. Charlamagne, he would call me. You don’t call TMZ to say you want to sit down. Think about it, man.”

Following the interview, Marquise wrote 50 a heartfelt message on Instagram. “Now y’all all see I tried to reach out to talk to my pops as a MAN in front of the [world] & behind the scenes… I’m ready when you ready to sit down & talk.”

Despite his desperate cry for a conversation, Fif seemingly ignored it and shared an image of his own on the gram.

The 47-year-old posted a carousel of him and his youngest son, Sire Jackson. As the two sat on the steps of a private jet, they smiled and hugged each other. The caption read, “Next stop Milan Italy, Big SIRE on the move.”

While the post garnered thousands of likes, it also brought in plenty of comments from people criticizing Fif and questioning his motives.

One person wrote, “Imagine beefing with your son bcuz he act just like you.”

Another added, “Honestly I feel bad for his older son. He really just wants his pops in his life. That was a cry for help. but ya wanna tease your own son smh.”

What are your thoughts on this situation? Sound off in the comments.