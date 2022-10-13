50 Cent and his son Marquise have been in a bit of a social media feud as of late. It all started with Marquise claiming that $6,700 per month in child support simply isn’t enough anymore. Fif wasn’t going to let this slide, as he took to Instagram where he called his son entitled. Marquise immediately clapped back, noting that he would give up the money to just spend 24 hours with his dad.

It was a pretty sad admission, and now Marquise is looking to double down. While speaking to TMZ, 50’s son explained that he wants to talk face-to-face with his father, and gain some understanding of the situation.

“I don’t even know if a sit-down can actually restore the situation,” Jackson said. “It’s just more so an olive branch. If you’re up for it, I’m up for it. I’m definitely willing to sit down with him so I can hear his perspective and gain a little bit of understanding. We’re both men at the end of the day – we should be able to agree and disagree and it not be a problem.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Jackson went on to say that he really doesn’t know what will happen if they do end up talking to one another. At the end of the day, he just wants a relationship with his father.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to expect from this situation if we do have a sit-down,” Jackson revealed. “I don’t necessarily know what to expect or what it looks like, but if it takes me paying for his time, I’m more than willing to do that. Maybe we could just gain understanding of each other, maybe we could understand each other a little bit better, and maybe that’s what a better situation looks like.”

The legendary rapper has yet to respond to his son, so stay tuned to HNHH for any news or updates.