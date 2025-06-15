50 Cent wasted no time at all addressing his oldest son, Marquise Jackson, Father's Day trolling on social media. Marquise took to social media on Sunday (June 15) with several posts directed at his father and 50's other son Sire Jackson. One post was an AI-generated clip of 50 Cent, Marquise as a child, and a infant resembling Sire. The second post included betting odds on if 50 Cent would post photos of his children on Father's Day or just Sire Jackson.

After a fiery post directed at his baby mama Daphne Joy, 50 addressed Marquise's antics on Instagram with a scathing response. Referring to his eldest son as a "little punk," 50''s caption reads:

"You little punk your momma got you and your sister scamming. Them people came to ask me some questions about it. I said I don’t fvck wit them, I’m a law abiding citizen."

50 Cent shared another Instagram post that alleged he would be blamed for the scamming as well. Captioned, "I bet they are gonna blame me when they get picked up for scamming PPP loans, they gonna say it was my fault they were broke."

Marquise has removed the Father's Day posts from his Instagram account. However, the damage has already been done and social media shared their thoughts on the strained relationship.

50 Cent & Marquise Jackson

Comments ranged from hope of reconcilation to blaming either side. "Yall could be twins , I wish you two could get a long," commented a Instagram user.

Admiring 50's abilitiy to beef with anyone, a fan laughs at the situation, commenting, ""Only 50 could beef with his own son on Father’s Day."

Another fan would weigh in on the matter and blame 50. They commented: "Coming at your Son on Father's Day is Wild!!!! This Aint It!!!! What happen with all that Energy with The Diddler!!!! I guess because Diddy said, "Who's your Daddy Now!!!!???"