50 Cent Appears To Go After Ex Daphne Joy In Fiery Father’s Day Post

BY Caroline Fisher
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent and Daphne Joy have been at odds for months now, ever since she was named in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy.

Recently, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a post in honor of Father's Day. It's not exactly what one might expect, however. Once again, he used AI to generate some images of himself, this time in what appears to be a carpentry setting. "Oh it’s Father’s Day," he captioned the post. "😳Happy Fathers Day Little B!tch, I’ll have full Custody soon little b!tch, You’ll be back on only fans in no time Little B!tch. 👀but how is your day going Little B!tch?"

While unconfirmed, it's speculated that his remarks were directed at Daphne Joy, the mother of his youngest child. The two of them have been at odds for months now, with their public feud beginning last March.

At the time, it was revealed that Joy was named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. Lil Rod alleges that Joy accepted monthly payments from the Bad Boy Records founder for sex work. She denies this, but Fif proceeded to publicly troll her over the allegations regardless.

Daphne Joy 50 Cent Lawsuit

He also reportedly decided to file for sole custody of their son. Amid reports of his alleged filing, Joy took to social media to share a lengthy post. In it, she alleged that 50 Cent abused her.

"Let's put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me," she alleged in part. "You are no longer my oppressor and God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me." 

"I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones' lawsuit," she also alleged. "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney."

50 Cent ended up suing her for alleged defamation and dropped the suit last September.

