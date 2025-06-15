Dave Blunts is ready to escalate his issues with 50 Cent to a rap battle over Kanye West.

Joining the many men with 50 Cent issues, the new rap star drops a snippet of his diss track via social media on Saturday (June 14). In the 41-second preview, Dave calls 50 Cent a “fall off,” claims his baby mama is pissed off, and mentioned 50 being shot nine times in 2000.

Dave Blunts raps, "Why the fuck 50 Cent talking that shit when he know that his BM get pissed on?"

Before the diss track, Dave Blunts recently contributed to Kanye West's anticipated WW3 album. Blunts shared previews of reference tracks across social media as the album has yet to be released.

Never one to shy away from beef. However, 50 Cent has not yet responded to Blunt's diss track. 50 is currently overseas on his Legacy tour with concerts in England, Germany, France, and Switzerland.

50 Cent v. Dave Blunts

Social media has shared mixed comments on the preview track, ranging from enjoyment to disappointment to ridicule. “He can’t spar with 50. He don’t know what he just started lmaooo,” commented an X user under No Jumper’s tweet.

Recognizing 50’s history with hip-hop beef, another user added: “He left himself wide open...@50cent don't play fair.”

Disappointed by the snippet, an X user claimed 50 will not be concerned by it, tweeting, “This shit so trash 50 gonna laugh his ass off.”

Other fans expressed fear for Dave Blunts’ safety. “Protect Dave at all costs,” tweeted a fan, while another wrote, “Dave Blunts messing with the wrong one..”

Kanye West hasn’t publicly acknowledged Blunts’ snippet yet. However, fans acknowleged Dave's loyalty to artist now known as Ye Ye. "Dissing 50 for his loyalty to Ye," tweeted a fan shortly after the preview was shared on social media.