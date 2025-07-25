Dave Blunts Teases Scathing Diss Track Targeting 50 Cent & Daphne Joy

The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, 50 Cent reignited his beef with Dave Blunts with a shady Instagram post directed at Kanye West.

Last month, 50 Cent took to Instagram to mock Kanye West for showing up to support Diddy amid his federal trial. "We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he wrote at the time, referring to the Chicago rapper's all-white outfit. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit!"

This quickly earned a response from one of Ye's collaborators, Dave Blunts. He took to his Instagram Story with some wild remarks about the mother of Fif's youngest child, Daphne Joy. "@50cent your bm was getting pooped and peed on," he alleged. "Hold this L and stop riding dck." This appeared to be a nod to Joy's alleged past with Diddy.

Blunts didn't stop there, however. He went on to tease a diss track targeting 50 Cent with bars about his shooting, his career, and more.

50 Cent & Dave Blunts Beef

It looks like Blunts wasn't finished, as yesterday, he took to Instagram to tease yet another diss track. In a snippet of it, shared by Rain Drops Media on X, he mentions Daphne Joy yet again. Specifically, he raps about the domestic violence and sexual assault allegations she made against Fif in March of 2023. 50 Cent vehemently denied these allegations at the time, and even sued Joy for alleged defamation. His lawsuit was later dropped for unknown reasons.

"Goodmorning Curtis 🌞 I’m still on thattttttt wyddddd," Blunts captioned the clip. 50 Cent hasn't directly addressed the snippet of the new diss track, though he did share a cryptic post on Instagram this morning. "Due to personal reasons, I'll be turning things up a f*ckin notch," it reads.

50 Cent reignited his beef with Blunts earlier this week by posting a photo of him on Instagram. "Ye this ya manz? If I catch him im pushing down the stairs," he captioned it. Blunts fired back by posting a photo of Fif from the film All Things Fall Apart, in which he plays a college athlete with a genetic disease.

"I been going to the gym and been locked in on my health journey," he wrote alongside the image. "The world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak a** movie and nobody watched that sh*t."

