50 Cent Co-Signs Baby Gee's Scathing Dave Blunts Diss Track

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Baby Gee Dave Blunts Diss Hip Hop News
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson
50 Cent and Dave Blunts have been at odds ever since Fif trolled Kanye West for supporting Diddy at his trial.

Late last month, Baby Gee dropped off his new track "Who Is Baby Gee?." In it, he throws various jabs at none other than Dave Blunts, going after him for his weight, persona, and more. The track managed to earn the attention of one of Blunts' other foes, 50 Cent, who took to Instagram recently to give it his stamp of approval.

"Kanye can't help you, the little homies on ya a** now !," he wrote. Baby Gee rushed to his comments section, making it clear that he appreciated the co-sign. "Yeahhhhh Fiff!!!!!," he commented, as captured by DJ Akademiks.

50 Cent has had his fair share of issues with Blunts in the past. It all started in June, shortly after Ye showed up to Diddy's trial to support him amid allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering. Fif trolled him for this in an Instagram post, sharing an AI-generated image of himself in a white suit. "We are wearing white in honor of the freak offs," he captioned it. "Damn Ye you should have brought your dirty little wife with that Grammys outfit! @50centaction."

50 Cent & Dave Blunts Beef

This prompted a response from Blunts, who took the opportunity to drag both him and the mother of his child, Daphne Joy. "@50cent your bm was getting pooped and peed on," he alleged. "Hold this L and stop riding dck."

From there, Blunts teased a scathing diss track directed at 50 Cent, referencing his shooting, trashing his career, and more. In response, Fif posted a photo of Blunts on Instagram, name-dropping Ye in his caption. "Ye this ya manz? If I catch him im pushing down the stairs," he declared.

Blunts was quick to fire back, posting a still of 50 Cent in the film All Things Fall Apart, in which he plays an athlete with a genetic disease. "I been going to the gym and been locked in on my health journey," he captioned it. "The world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak a** movie and nobody watched that sh*t."

