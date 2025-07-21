50 Cent & Dave Blunts Trade Shots With Scathing Instagram Posts

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent and Dave Blunts targeted each other's weight loss in the online interaction from over the weekend.

50 Cent and Dave Blunts went after one another on Instagram, over the weekend. 50 kicked off the drama by sharing a picture of Blunts and joking that he'd push him down a flight of stairs. Blunts clapped back by posting a picture of 50 from the film, All Things Fall Apart, in which he played a college running back who suffers a genetic disease.

"Ye this ya manz? If I catch him im pushing down the stairs," 50 captioned a photo of Blunts, referring to his friendship with Kanye West. Blunts then fired back: "I been going to the gym and been locked in on my health journey. The world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak ass movie and nobody watched that sh*t."

When DJ Akademiks shared the posts on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. "Thats foul on 50s part that big ass n***a prolly grew up loving 50 cent," one user commented. Others found the trolling amusing. "Stairs is diabolical bro can't stand on one he gon break it," one wrote.

50 Cent Shaniqua Tompkins Lawsuit

In other news, 50 Cent's publishing company is currently suing his ex-girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins, for allegedly promoting tell-all content online. According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the rapper claims this violates a contract she signed with the imprint, G-Unit Books, back in 2007. 

In recent months, Tompkins appeared in a series of video interviews in which she discussed her relationship with 50 Cent back in the 1990s. She alleged that 50 assaulted her during her pregnancy and was abusive throughout their relationship.

“Capitalizing on her recent notoriety from a ‘viral’ post commenting on testimony in the high-profile ‘Diddy’ trial, Tompkins has repeatedly and deliberately exploited the very rights she conveyed to G-Unit Books,” 50's complaint reads. He wants her to remove and stop promoting the material in question and pay damages amounting to $1 million.

