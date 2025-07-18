50 Cent To Narrate Skilla Baby’s Forthcoming Album “The Price Of Fame”

After being shot in May, Detroit rapper Skilla Baby is working on making his comeback. His next album, titled The Price of Fame, does not yet have a release date, but we now have a bit of information on the forthcoming project. Specifically, 50 Cent is going to narrate the new release.

Per TMZ, the first listening session for the album took place at the Interscope offices in Santa Monica. 50 and Geffen Records boss Aaron “Dash” Sherrod gave additional details about the project. Hitmaka, Gillie & Wallo, producers Bongo By The Way, Go Grizz, 1500 Or Nothin's LaRance Dopson and Mars, ThirdEyeRaz, and DJ Toomp were among the names in attendance.

This latest development comes after 50 Cent and Skilla Baby became closer allies. 50 has worked as more of a mentor for the Detroit rapper, who’s been building buzz as someone to watch in the city’s vibrant hip-hop scene. Skilla reportedly thanked 50 and Dash for providing him with an opportunity to channel his creativity instead of “looking for payback.” 50 jokingly told him that payback was still on the table.

50 Cent Skilla Baby

A few weeks after the scary shooting, Skilla Baby addressed it in a freestyle. In the background, he’s been cooking up his comeback statement, which is sure to be an emphatic one. It will be exciting to see what it sounds like, especially with such a star-studded cast behind its creation.