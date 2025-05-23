Skilla Baby Recovering After Being Grazed In The Head During Drive-By Shooting

Some distressing news is coming out of Detroit this morning as it was revealed that Skilla Baby was the victim of a drive-by shooting. According to Fox 2 Detroit, this incident took place on Thursday evening on Eight Mile Road by Beech Daly Road.

The artist was in a black SUV at the time, which eventually crashed into a building. When police arrived on the scene, they noticed a plethora of shell casings on the ground. Subsequently, this led to believe that there was a shooting victim.

Skill Baby reportedly suffered graze wounds to his head and back. Additionally, he was reportedly shot in the hand. There are reports circulating that he was shot in the legs as well, however, this is conflicting information at this time.

What we do know for sure is that the artist is currently in stable condition at the hospital. Fox 2 Detroit also reports that the artist is currently surrounded by family, and even security.

Skilla Baby Shot

US rapper Skilla Baby arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the incident, Redford Township Police has launched an investigation into what happened. The authorities currently do not know who did this, but they are doing everything in their power to find out.

Furthermore, it has been reported that authorities believe this was a targeted hit. Although they are still in the midst of gathering more information.

Skilla Baby was a breakout star in 2024 and has become one of the most beloved artists in Detroit rap. He continues to deliver great music, and his fanbase is growing steadily.