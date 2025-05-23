Skilla Baby Recovering After Being Grazed In The Head During Drive-By Shooting

BY Alexander Cole 180 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BET Media House
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Skilla Baby at the BET Media House on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Skilla Baby was the victim of a frightening drive-by shooting on Thursday night while on Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

Some distressing news is coming out of Detroit this morning as it was revealed that Skilla Baby was the victim of a drive-by shooting. According to Fox 2 Detroit, this incident took place on Thursday evening on Eight Mile Road by Beech Daly Road.

The artist was in a black SUV at the time, which eventually crashed into a building. When police arrived on the scene, they noticed a plethora of shell casings on the ground. Subsequently, this led to believe that there was a shooting victim.

Skill Baby reportedly suffered graze wounds to his head and back. Additionally, he was reportedly shot in the hand. There are reports circulating that he was shot in the legs as well, however, this is conflicting information at this time.

What we do know for sure is that the artist is currently in stable condition at the hospital. Fox 2 Detroit also reports that the artist is currently surrounded by family, and even security.

Read More: Hip-Hop’s Biggest Breakout Stars Of 2024

Skilla Baby Shot
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS
US rapper Skilla Baby arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the incident, Redford Township Police has launched an investigation into what happened. The authorities currently do not know who did this, but they are doing everything in their power to find out.

Furthermore, it has been reported that authorities believe this was a targeted hit. Although they are still in the midst of gathering more information.

Skilla Baby was a breakout star in 2024 and has become one of the most beloved artists in Detroit rap. He continues to deliver great music, and his fanbase is growing steadily.

We wish Skilla Baby the best during his recovery. As for the investigation, this is ongoing, and we will be sure to bring you any new details or information.

Read More: Skilla Baby Offers To Cover Costs Of Celebration Of Life For Missing Teen, Na'Ziyah Harris

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals Music Skilla Baby Offers To Cover Costs Of Celebration Of Life For Missing Teen, Na'Ziyah Harris 1364
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks Music 42 Dugg Defends Eminem’s Legacy In Detroit After Skilla Baby’s Controversial Take 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 59.5K
2024 BET Awards - Arrivals Music Skilla Baby Doesn't Believe Eminem Is The Best Rapper In Detroit 1.6K