Hip-Hop’s Biggest Breakout Stars Of 2024

All of them have reached that coveted star status, however, we feel they are poised for much more success for years to come.

It's been a lush 2024 for hip-hop thanks to a plethora of storylines. Rap beefs mostly consumed them, as well as one particular mogul's drastic downfall. But the emergence of dozens upon dozens of artists has been a welcome distraction from all of the drama and animosity. Don't get us wrong, though. Being in the thick of all of the noise is always exciting. But more than that, being able to put the spotlight on great music and acts that deserve to be heard is what we strive to bring you all.

The mainstream had a great return to form, with Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and Tyler, The Creator among just a few of them making the most indelible marks. But as we mentioned earlier, the breakout stars were plentiful, and of course, a major key to the genre's success this year. Around this time in 2023, we highlighted five names who we felt everyone should be watching out for coming into 2024. We targeted ones we felt were slept on and had quietly strong runs. This time though, we are changing things up a bit. Instead, our staff decided that there were five rappers who blew people's expectations out of the water. So much so, that they are pretty much stars already and are on the cusp of reaching that next level. With that said, here are the five talents that we expect to take that superstar leap next year or sometime soon.

BigXthaPlug

Song: "Change Me"

Texas' hip-hop scene could have a new face in the near future, and his name is BigXthaPlug. The 26-year-old from Dallas really began to grab everyone's attention in 2023, including XXL, who promptly granted him a spot in this year's Freshman Class. He was able to build some buzz off of tracks like "Mmhmm," "Back On My BS," and "Levels". His instantly recognizable voice, which sounds like it has its own surround sound already built in, makes him a commanding presence on the mic. He couples that with his straightforward writing and personal storytelling. His sophomore record, Take Care, quickly gained steady interest from fans and critics thanks to the thematic switch-up. Instead of street bangers, it's all about bettering yourself, taking care of your loved ones, adjusting to success, and weeding out the negativity. It's also shown he's got a great ear for soulful and hard-hitting beats, as he's been developing some chemistry with Tennessee producer, BandPlay. If he can continue to show that artistic growth from his 2023 tapes to Take Care, then BigXthaPlug is going to be around for a while.

BossMan Dlow

Song: "Mr Pot Scraper"

Meet one of hip-hop's newest hitmakers, BossMan Dlow. His most recent tape, Mr Beat The Road, is chockful of them. "Come Here," "Get In With Me," "Mr Pot Scraper," "Lil Bastard," and "Talk My S***," is just the start. He's made a name for himself for some hilarious punch lines, braggy lyrics, and big ego. His willingness to deviate from his norms is his biggest drawback right now. He sounds great over the skittering Florida hip-hop beats thanks to his unique flow. But BossMan can only keep repeating that formula so many times before it grows old. However, he's been showing some growth in both of those departments. His most recent single, "The Biggest Pt. 2," showcases that. He's got the ability to write catchy trap party tracks, but the variation in their packaging will be what either holds him back or propels him forward.

Doechii

Song: "NISSAN ALTIMA"

Doechii completely floored us in August with the release of her third project and mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. We did see signs of potential greatness with her house-inspired loosie "Alter Ego" featuring JT. Moreover, we knew she could write some radio-friendly tunes with "What It Is (Block Boy)" ft. Kodak Black back in 2023. But her "Swamp Sessions" on YouTube are what gained the most traction with us. Sure, they were short, with some barely cracking a minute. But the proficiency, charisma, and energy in which she rapped with over some nasty and creative boom bap instrumentals confirmed she was the real deal. From super blunt to serious, to melodic and goofy, she really excels in any tonal setting. She's quickly turned herself into TDE's next face of the label and with her recently confirming her debut album for next year, the limitations are pretty much non-existent at this point.

Skilla Baby

Song: "Plate"

No matter how popular, you may have seen Skilla Baby pop up on your favorite MC's project or single. The Detroit, Michigan native has seemingly been everywhere imaginable in 2024. Maxo Kream, G Herbo, DaBaby, Coi Leray, Doe Boy, and Yung Miami's newest material includes him in some capacity. However, this high number of collaborations doesn't stop outside of his feature catalog. His 2024 project, The Coldest, as well as its subsequent deluxe, were packed to the brim with big guests. BossMan Dlow, Rob49, Moneybagg Yo, Flo Milli, and Jeremih, just scratch the surface. Despite his rough and street mentality, he's shown to tone things down on songs like "Bae," for example. He's probably got the most work to do on this list, but the industry clearly sees something in Skilla Baby already.

That Mexican OT

Song: "02.02.99"